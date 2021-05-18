Minor pregnant after rape for a year

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), May 18 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a youth in the past one year.
The matter came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a doctor who found she was seven-months pregnant.
When questioned, the girl said she was raped by the youth several times in the past year and had taken a pill from a local chemist to abort pregnancy, which resulted in pain in the stomach.
The girl has been sent for a medical examination and the Amethi police said that a case has been registered in this connection.
The accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him.
--IANS
amita/in