  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Minor pregnant after rape for a year

Minor pregnant after rape for a year

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, May 18th, 2021, 09:20:21hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), May 18 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a youth in the past one year.

The matter came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a doctor who found she was seven-months pregnant.

When questioned, the girl said she was raped by the youth several times in the past year and had taken a pill from a local chemist to abort pregnancy, which resulted in pain in the stomach.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and the Amethi police said that a case has been registered in this connection.

The accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him.

--IANS

amita/in

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features