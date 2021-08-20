Minor raped by stepfather, another in Patna village

The incident was reported from a village under Ghoswari police station on the outskirts of Patna on Thursday night, and the stepfather has been arrested.

Patna, Aug 20 (IANS) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her drunk stepfather and his friend in a village in Patna district, police said on Friday.

As per the victim's mother, her husband had invited his friend for a liquor party.

"After consuming liquor, both of them started molesting my daughter. When I objected, they beat me and locked me in a room," she said.

"Both the accused took turns to rape my minor daughter one by one. I somehow came out of the room, but by that time, both fled from the house leaving my daughter unconscious," she said.

"I immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital and admitted her for treatment," she said.

"We have received information about the gang rape of the minor. Accordingly, we visited the crime scene and found liquor bottles and glasses. We have gathered information about the accused and raids were conducted at several places. The victim's stepfather was arrested. Raids are on to arrest another accused," investigating officer P.S. Mishra said.

"We have booked them under POCSO and liquor prohibition acts. Further investigation is on. The case will be transferred soon to the women police station," he added.

--IANS

ajk/vd