Minor raped by ward boy in UP hospital

The victim's father told reporters that the ward boy, Ravi Gautam, on Tuesday forcibly took the girl to the fourth floor of the building and raped her. When she tried to resist, he threatened to throw her off from the building.

The victim's father is admitted in the hospital for his own treatment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, B. Kumar said that the accused was arrested hours after the incident took place. The victim's father had lodged a complaint in the matter.

The minor girl has been sent for medical examination.