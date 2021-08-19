Minor raped in Pakistan's Punjab province, no case filed for 16 days

Punjab (Muzaffargarh) [Pakistan], August 19 (ANI): Another horrifying incident of rape from Pakistan has emerged, raising concerns of women safety in the country.



Around 12-year-old was raped on August 1 by two men in Muzaffargarh's Wasandywaly area, with the minor girl's mother also alleging that her daughter was filmed during the time of the assault, reported The Dawn. The minor was assaulted when she was returning home from work in the evening.

There was also a delay of 16 days in registering a police case in the incident, which took place on August 1 but a FIR was registered only on August 16.

Recently a horrifying video emerged online in which hordes of men are seen groping, mauling and tearing off the clothes of a woman near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

The woman, famed for her TikTok videos, in her complaint to police alleged that a mob of around 400 people attacked her and her friends while she was filming a video, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, according to Dawn, as many as 2,960 major crimes against children were reported in the four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in 2020.

Out of the reported cases, 985 were of sodomy, 787 were rape, 89 were pornography and child sexual abuse and 80 were of murder after sexual abuse. Cases of abduction, missing children and child marriages were 834, 345 and 119, respectively.

The annual report of the State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 amply describes the plight of women in the country.

The HRCP report has once again painted a concerning picture of the women's rights situation in the country. The HRCP has highlighted forms of violence against women, which include sexual assault and domestic violence prevalent across the country. (ANI)

