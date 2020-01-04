Minor's mutilated body found in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 4 (IANS) The mutilated body of a nine-year-old boy, who was missing since Thursday, has been recovered from Manesar area, police said on Saturday.

A police officer said it's suspected that the boy may have been sexually assaulted as his body was found without any clothes on at a vacant plot, adjacent to a liquor vend.

"We have identified the accused. He is absconding. Efforts are on to nab him," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram police.

The post-mortem revealed that the boy was killed "probably by stones and he died as a result of multiple fractures on head, chest and legs".

The boy went missing from his house in Naharpur area in Manesar on January 2 around 9 p.m., according to family members. His body was found on Friday evening. Gurugram police managed to obtain the CCTV footage wherein the victim is seen walking along with a youth. A doctor said forensic samples have been sent to a lab to ascertain sexual assault.