Minor sentenced to life term in Jharkhand gang rape case

Ranchi, March 18 (IANS) A Ranchi court on Thursday sentenced a minor, who was one of the 12 accused in a gang rape case, to life imprisonment after convicting him.

The special Children/Posco court also slapped a Rs 60,000 fine on him.

On November 26, 2019, a law student was gang raped by 12 youths on the Ring Road. The other 11 youths were convicted and sentenced to life terms on March 2, 2020. The minor accused's case was sent to the Juvenile Justice Board.