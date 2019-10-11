Minor stabs father to death in Jharkhand

According to the police, 30-year-old Anil Kumar Singh, a resident of Asro village in Gumla district who worked as a security guard at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM was stabbed to death by his 14-year-old son on Thursday night. The incident took place after a quarrel between Anil Singh and his wife Padmavati.

The wife of the deceased got annoyed after Anil Singh asked his daughter to push the bike when he returned home on Thursday. She called her son and asked to beat the victim. In a fit of anger the son brought a knife and stabbed him, police said.

Police took the body in their custody and have arrested the son, Aryan.