Minorities vote for parties which can defeat BJP: Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) In a potentially controversial statement, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the "minorities" decide whom to defeat or elect in the elections.

"In the last (2019) Maharashtra assembly elections, Muslims rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party... In rural areas, not a single Muslim voted for BJP (candidates)," Pawar said, addressing the NCP Minority Cell meeting here.

During elections, the minorities "decide whom to defeat" and they vote only for those (parties) which can vanquish the BJP and "the change of guard in Maharashtra is because of that", said Pawar amidst thunderous applause.

Present on the occasion was his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, State NCP President and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, central party leader Majeed Memon and other top office-bearers. qn/vd