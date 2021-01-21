Minus 27.1 in Drass, Srinagar freezes at minus 7

Srinagar, Jan 21 (IANS) Minimum temperatures plummetted further across the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh on Thursday as the weather office forecast another spell of snow and rain during the next three days.

Minimum temperatures across the valley and Ladakh dropped further on Thursday due to clear night sky. Another spell of moderate snow in Kashmir hills and plains and higher reaches of Jammu and rain in the plains of Jammu is expected starting Friday.