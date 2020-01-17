Miracle Morning

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANSlife) Have you ever experienced the difference a few simple of morning rituals can make? Or are you skeptical about the phenomenal implementation of these rituals? These are known as the power of positive affirmations, which are a doorway to "success" and "healthy lifestyle." Vaibhav Datar, Mid-life Coach and Author of 'Simplify your Life' shares the powers of these little rituals.

Morning Rituals are obvious secrets to transform your lifestyle. These will program your conscious and sub-conscious mind to take up all the challenges beyond what you have ever experienced, something so amazing and level you up in your personal and professional life. It has the power to overcome your self-sabotage and de-clutter your negative thoughts. So let us focus on the rituals which can be pay off forever.

What are morning "Rituals"?

Rituals are beyond routines, but a sequence of action followed daily, actions which are designed to incredibly transform whole of you bit-by-bit. The process of administrating superior habits and positive affirmations early morning and implementing them throughout the course of life.

It can be anything if you began to do something intentionally with a sense of gratitude, aligning the fine practices to enhance your mental and physical wellbeing. It can be more specified as rituals than a routine because it is based on significant actions looking forward to self-consciousness development which is more than just an exercise.

Rituals are those which empower you to experience an extraordinary day with Compassion, Energetic and liveliness.

Other than making you active, these rituals also bring abundance in other areas of life. Universe has been kind enough to shower me with unparalleled gifts daily? So here are my morning rituals

How to Program Rituals in your Daily Life?

- Quality of Sleep Matters: Sleep Deprivation at night is a major source of cultivating depression, forgetfulness, deteriorate your conscious level, makes you feel drowsy the whole day and thus makes you low productive. Customizing Morning Rituals are not easy if you don't wake up early.

So to wake up early before going to bed you need to practice meditation for atleast 20 minutes. Mind calming practices can effectively slow down your racing mind. After meditating give yourself 8 hours of peaceful sleep per day.

Sources of Mindfulness Meditation before sleeping: Before sleeping, switch off the lights. You can listen to meditation songs - Soothing Relaxing Music with Nature Sounds for a Blissful Deep Relaxation. This can help you to de-clutter your stress, fight fatigue & insomnia and let you find your inner peace.

- "Nothing of me and everything of you" should be the prayer offered to the Divine as you awake up in the morning with the sense of gratitude, imagining yourself surrounded by lush green trees and chirping of birds. After a lot of permutations and combinations, I feel we should all learn to cultivate positivity within us as soon as you wake up. Just awake up give yourself sometime to balance your conscious and sub-conscious mind and start praying and feel yourself from within with a big smile. This brings positivity in you and can be done for atleast 5 to 10 minutes. This has been my morning ritual for almost a year now and it has given me huge benefits

- Drink Water - Drink 3 glasses of warm water on an empty stomach as soon as you are done with your first ritual. Flushes out all your negative internal toxins and strengthen your immunity system. It helps in cleansing of the colon and makes your intestine absorption strong.

- Basic Rituals - Wash your face to feel more energetic.

-Feel the rays of the Sun - go and sit or stand near the window (area has to be very calm and peaceful) and feel the sun which is a direct exposure to Vitamin D for your Skin. Can be done for 5 to 10 mins only.

1.Spiritual Fitness - Dive deeper into meditational practices in the morning for mental fitness and give yourself a life-altering experience in a positive way. It helps our consciousness unfolding in subtle and more profound ways.

2.Physical Fitness - Physical Fitness for self-realization and transformation. To make you physically strong, attractive and active, an hour of exercise for the physical body can help you to get better in shape, gives cardio vascular fitness and strength training. Physical fitness is one of the most crucial sources though to keep yourself happy as it is said - "When you look good, you feel good". This helps to boost yourself confidence.

3.Emotional Fitness - Being Proactive in your emotional fitness can increase your resiliency to handle difficult people and situations.

Starting your day with cultivating the feeling of gratitude and forgiveness can help you develop your emotional side and remembering few things throughout the day.

- Be Focused on your work and try striving quality output

- Never except too much from anyone, which is the biggest source to disappointment.

- Be focused on your professional and personal commitments

- Never Over Commit

4. Intellectual Fitness - Intellectual fitness is a wellness practices that encourage you to get indulge into creative and mentally stimulating activates. Morning is a wonderful time for reading and learning at least for 1 hour a day or watch motivational videos. Even if you are PRO, reading and learning new things are essential in every walk of life.

