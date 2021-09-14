Mirzapur woman, who accused relative of rape, jumps into river but is saved

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): A woman resident of Mirzapur district, who had accused a relative in the traffic police of allegedly raping her and making an obscene video, attempted to die by suicide but was saved, said Kanpur's Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar.



Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the woman had dialled the 112 helpline and then jumped into a river.

"The boatmen and divers present in the Ganges on the spot saved the woman from drowning," he said.

"On the complaint of the woman, the police have started the investigation by registering a case against TSI and his son," he added.

According to Kumar, the accused has been identified as TSI Girja Singh Tiwari and the woman has accused him of allegedly assaulting her and then recording an obscene video.

"The victim has informed us that her accused uncle had called her to Kanpur on September 10 and then he allegedly along with his son assaulted her", said Kumar.

"Tired of the antics of the accused, the victim attempted suicide by jumping into the Ganges after reaching Jajmau Gangapul, on late Sunday evening," he added.

According to Kumar, a case has been registered against TSI Girja Shankar Tiwari and his son Amit Tiwari on the complaint of the woman in police station Chakeri, Kanpur.

"The woman has been sent for the medical examination and the police have started the investigation into the allegations levelled by the woman. (ANI)

