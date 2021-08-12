Misbehaviour by Opposition members shameful disgrace in Parliamentary History of India, says Centre

The remarks came at a press conference today in New Delhi which was attended by Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Prahlad Joshi, Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan.The ministers stated that it is rather unfortunate that the opposition MPs are not even apologetic about their actions. Rather they are considering these shameful actions as acts of valour, they said.They further said, "Deplorable actions by opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have become a norm. Their actions in this session were not an exception but a continuation. From tearing of the rule book last year to the opposition indulging in most unparliamentary conducts ever witnessed by this House, the conduct of opposition is becoming shameful day by day."The Ministers pointed out that opposition had publicly stated that the session should be washed out, adding that their intention was to not let the house conduct business. Infact, the Government had offered discussions on several occasions. However, appeals for discussions fell on deaf ears and they even took papers from the hands of the Minister and tore them, said the ministers. Even the Prime Minister was not allowed to introduce the Newly sworn In Council of Ministers, they added.According to the ministers, some Opposition members desecrated the sanctity of the House by climbing the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbhagriha), namely the table located at well of the House and threw the Rule Book at the Chair.They stated that the Member of Parliament who stood on the table in the Parliament was not only standing on the table but was trampling upon Parliamentary ethics. He was not only throwing a book at the chair but was also throwing Parliamentary conduct out of the House, informed the Union Ministers."Such behaviour is unprecedented in our House and the opposition has done grievous harm to the reputation of the house," they said.Union Minister Piyush Goyal while briefing the media today said that opposition has misbehaved throughout the session only because they do not want issues of public welfare to be discussed."It is demanded that strict action should be taken on the shameful and obstructive behaviour of the Opposition. They wanted to create Opposition unity to foster national disunity. They owe answers to the nation," said Goyal.A statement issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said, "The Opposition questions over bills being passed in din. However, it is their refusal to allow parliamentary debate that has left no choice. From merely shouting, they have shifted to violence and manhandling staff to disrupt parliamentary process. Also, where was this concern about passage without discussion when numerous bills were passed in din during the UPA rule. Between 2006 and 2014, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA 1 and 2) government passed a total of 18 Bills in a hasty manner."The Ministry satted that despite highest disruption since 2014, the number of bills passed per day during this session in Rajya Sabha was the 2nd highest since 2014 (i.e. 1.1 bills per day passed).The time lost due to interruptions / adjournments (till Aug 11) was 76 Hours 26 Minutes and the highest average time per day lost due to interruptions / adjournments since the 231st session of Rajya Sabha in 201 was 4 Hours 30 Minutes, it said.The ministry stated that despite all the chaos and disruption, 19 Bills were passed in Rajya Sabha (including the Constitutional Amendment on OBC reservation), which are in national interest and will benefit the poor, OBCs, workers, entrepreneurs, and all sections of our society.This reflects the commitment, productivity and ability of the Govt to drive legislative agenda in the Parliament, which aims to fulfil the aspirations of its citizens, said the ministry, adding that it will shape the future of our country. The government successfully carried out the government business during the session, it added. (ANI)