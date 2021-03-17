Miscreant carrying Rs 25000 bounty on his head arrested in an encounter in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A miscreant carrying Rs 25000 bounty on his head arrested in an encounter on Tuesday, said Uttar Pradesh police.



The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Greater Noida RK Singh said, "A miscreant with a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was injured in an encounter with Knowledge Park Police in Sector 151."

One more miscreant has been arrested during the encounter, police said.

A car, gun, knives, syringes, and a rope have been seized from their possession, the police official added.

According to police, the miscreant used to supply stray animals to Delhi.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

