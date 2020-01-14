Miscreants being identified: Giridih DC on stone-pelting during Tiranga Yatra

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner Giridih Rahul Kumar Sinha has said that "miscreants", who were allegedly involved in stone-pelting during Tiranga Yatra on Sunday

are being identified.

"Miscreants involved are being identified by district police on the basis of various footages. After identification, a case will be prepared and further action will be taken. Strong action will be taken against those found to be involved in such acts," he said while speaking to reporters here.

"The meeting of the peace committee too will be held soon so that peace and harmony are restored in the city. At present, section-144 is in force in the urban areas," he added.Sinha also appealed to everyone in the district to conduct themselves like responsible citizens and maintain peace and harmony.Asked about allegations that a woman faced misbehaviour due to which stone-pelting took place during the "Tiranga Yatra" in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, "Investigation is on. After investigation, action will be taken on the basis of evidence."The police had here on Sunday resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas after stones were pelted during a rally in favour of the amended citizenship law.Speaking to ANI, a local had said: "A peaceful rally was being held in favour of the CAA when suddenly some people started pelting stones, which caused injuries to many. I request the administration to take strict action against the guilty."Surendra Kumar Jha, SP, Giridih, had said: "Some miscreants tried to disrupt the law and order situation of the area. It was, however, controlled quickly. The situation in the area is normal at the moment."The Deputy Commissioner had appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area. "Strict action will be taken against the guilty," he had said. (ANI)