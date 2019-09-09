Mishra sworn in as Rajasthan Governor, acts like commoner

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Speaker C.P. Joshi, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were also present on the occasion.

Mishra started his day as a common man and visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh temple with wife Satyawati Mishra. They offered prayers for the prosperity of the state.

When a car with the national emblem drove in to take Mishra to the Raj Bhawan, he refused to use it and expressed the desire to use a regular car, saying, "We need to care for the convenience of people."

He also refused to take the police security and left the Raj Bhavan like a common man. No traffic was blocked to allow passage to the Governor's car, which stopped at the traffic lights like others to the surprise of other commuters, the Raj Bhavan officials and the policemen. Mishra was received by Gehlot, Pilot and Mayor Vishnu Late when he reached Jaipur on Sunday evening. He was given the guard of honour outside the airport hanger. Mishra was the Governor of Himachal Pradesh earlier. Mishra replaces Kalyan Singh, whose tenure ended early this month.