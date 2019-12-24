Misinformation about NRC should stop, no notification from Centre: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the misinformation about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should stop as the Central government had not issued any notification yet regarding the exercise.



"There is some misinformation being circulated about NRC. When there is no notification from the Central government regarding NRC then there is no question of implementing it. So, it is not appropriate to talk about it until the government issues a notification on it. The wrong news which is being circulated about NRC should be stopped," Sawant told ANI.

The Chief Minister welcomed the amended Citizenship Act and said that there is no negative impact of the legislation on the people of Goa.

"I want to clarify that the whole of Goa and the Goa government welcomes the CAA which was passed by the Central government. There is no negative impact of CAA on the people of Goa," he said. (ANI)

