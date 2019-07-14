Mismatch between FIR and receiving copy, alleges journalist who complains against BJD MP

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Woman journalist, Sasmita Acharya who had filed a complaint against BJD MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty alleged on Sunday that there is a mismatch between the FIR she filed and the receiving copy.

"It has been one month two days since this happened. So, I came to ask the investigating officer about the progress. My complaint is that what is written in the main copy is not matching with the receiving copy that I got," she told ANI.



"It is a plan to protect Anubhav Mohanty. I want justice and so I decided to stage a 'dharna' here. This is BJD's government and he is also a BJD MP. So everybody wants to push the issue under the carpet," she added.

She had filed a complaint on June 13 against Mohanty and his kin for allegedly abusing and harassing her. (ANI)

