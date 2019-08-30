Misra may be made LG of J&K

One of the new roles being considered for Misra, a 1977 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre civil servant, is that of Lieutenant Governor of the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Misra, who was seen as the most trusted lieutenant of the Prime Minister handling the key position for five years, is one of the front runners for the crucial job in Jammu and Kashmir at this critical juncture.

The Centre is keen to ensure that normalcy returns to state as it plans to ease post-August 5 restrictions. The delimitation of constituencies is one of the major tasks at hand apart from holding assembly elections.

Misra is also being considered for the job of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi as elections are due in the National Capital early next year. In a statement after his decision to step down as Principle Secretary was made public, Misra said that it was now time for him to move on and remain devoted to public causes and national interest.