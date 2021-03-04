'Misrepresented truth': Centre on report about NIOS introducing Gita, Ramayana in madrassas

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Central government has given a clarification on a media report which said that the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will introduce Bhagwad Gita and Ramayana in madrassas.



According to the report, the NIOS will introduce a new curriculum on ancient Indian knowledge and heritage at 100 madrassas for classes 3, 5 and 8 as part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

However, the Union Ministry of Education has clarified that the report "distorted facts, has misrepresented the truth and seems to be of malicious intent".

"This is with reference to the news report published in Times of India dated 03.03.2021 titled "NIOS to take Gita, Ramayan to madrassas". This news has distorted facts, has misrepresented the truth and seems to be of malicious intent," read a release from the ministry.

It said that NIOS accredits madrassas under SPQEM (Special provision for quality education of Madrassas).

"Various subjects are offered to learners under this provision-without any hard-line boundaries of fixed subject combinations unlike that in the formal education system. It is totally the discretion of the learner to opt for subject combination from the bouquet of the subjects provided by NIOS," read the release.

"There are around 100 madrassas with 50,000 students are accredited with NIOS. Further, there are plans to accredit around 500 more madrassas with the NIOS in the recent future- totally on the basis of demand of madrassas," it added. (ANI)