Misrule of Congress-JD(S) has ended: Sadananda Gowda

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Buoyed by BJP's victory in the confidence motion in Karnataka Assembly, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said that the misrule of Congress-JD(S) coalition government has come to an end and the people of the state are very happy.

"The people of Karnataka are very happy. The misrule of Congress and JD(S) has ended. We got an absolute majority. In its own strength, BJP showed our solidarity on the floor of the House without taking any assistance from those who went out of Congress and JD(S). The Speaker should accept their resignations soon," Gowda, a former chief minister, told ANI.He said that it is now the responsibility of the BJP to form the government to provide good governance to the people of Karnataka."It is the responsibility of BJP in Karnataka to form the government under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa at the earliest. Good governance should be given to the people," Gowda further said.Echoing similar sentiments, former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar told ANI, "Their (rebel MLAs) resignations have not yet been accepted by the Speaker. After the acceptance of resignations, they have to decide whether to join BJP or not.""In the present scenario we have 105 MLAs, which is a majority for BJP. We will form a stable government," he added.With 20 of its MLAs defying party whips, the 14-month-old Congress JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka fell after its defeat on the floor of the Assembly forcing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to resign.The 12-day political drama triggered by the resignations of 12 MLAs belonging to the coalition who submitted their papers at the speaker's office and left for Mumbai where they were holed up in a hotel defying their party whips to be present and voting on the trust motion today.Immediately after the defeat, Kumaraswamy rushed to Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted his resignation. The Governor accepted the resignation.In the 224-member House, only 204 were present and voted in the division pressed by Leader of the Opposition Yeddyurappa after the voice vote. Yeddyurappa and other BJP members showed victory signs in the House while the ruling coalition members quietly walked out."It is the victory of democracy. People were fed up with the Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now," Yeddyurappa said after the vote.Following this, BJP supporters celebrated the fall of the government at the party's state office in Bengaluru. (ANI)