Miss India finalist loses UP Panchayat polls

A runner-up of Femina Miss India 2015, she had her credibility at stake and faced defeat even before she could start her political career.

Diksha Singh contested for Zila Panchayat member this time after the seat was reserved for a female candidate.

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), May 4 (IANS) Miss India runner-up, Diksha Singh, has lost the Panchayat election from Baskha in Jaunpur district.

BJP-backed candidate Nagina Singh won with a margin of about 5,000 votes. Diksha Singh ranked at the 5th position in the Panchayat elections, polled only 2,000 votes in the name of development.

Singh, who had come to her native place Jaunpur from Mumbai, made the lack of basic facilities in Jaunpur as the focal point of her campaign.

She also focused on improving women's situation in the rural interiors.

Diksha, a resident of Chittori village in the Baksha area of Jaunpur district, had gone to Mumbai with her father after studying up to class 3 in the village.

While in Mumbai, she won the runner-up title at Femina Miss India 2015. She has also acted in a few movies and had even tried her hand at writing scripts for a few movies as well. She has also appeared in some of the commercials for some famous brands.

--IANS

amita/dpb