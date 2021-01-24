Missing agriculture officer's body found in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 24 (ANI): The body of missing officer of the agriculture department was found in Sahebnagar under the Gaurichak police station area in Patna on Sunday.



"Probe has revealed that the main accused attacked the officer with a shovel on January 18 and later tried to dispose of the body. It was a planned incident," Jitendra Kumar, SP city told reporters.

"The accused tried to dispose the body. A police complaint was filed by the officer's family members on January 19," he added.

The City SP further said that it has also been revealed that the accused had to pay Rs 7 lakhs to the deceased officer.

"The accused is a fertiliser dealer. He had a good relation with the officer. He had accompanied the officer with an intention to kill him," he said. (ANI)

