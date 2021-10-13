Missing BSF Jawaan's body found, son held

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 13 (IANS) The highly decomposed body of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was recovered from a well near his home in Bulandshahr district.

The jawan had gone missing almost seven months ago.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bulandshahr, Santosh Singh, said, "After interrogating several people, we started tracking his phone. The strange part was that the last location of Rampal on the night of his disappearance (March 30) was his home. Even his son's phone location was at home while he had told us that he had dropped his father to Hapur. This raised doubts on their statements and when interrogated, the son confessed the crime."