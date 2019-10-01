Missing BSF officer's body found in Pakistani territory

Mondal, a resident of West Bengal's Nadia, had drowned in swelling Aik Nallah on September 28 while saving lives of two other BSF personnel, and the Pakistan Rangers recovered his body deep inside Pakistan territory, the Border Security Force said.

"A joint search operation was carried out by BSF and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team for last three days. Pakistan Rangers and Indian villagers also came forth to assist the BSF in locating him after he went missing," said a BSF statement.

Aik Nallah flows from India to Pakistan and during rains, its water level increases considerably leading to flash floods, the statement said. The body will be handed over by Pakistan Rangers at Border Outpost Octroi with all decorum and drill, the BSF said. BSF's Inspector General, Jammu conveyed deep regret at Mondal's death and also conveyed deep gratitude to the SDRF, villagers and the Pakistan Rangers who came forward to carry on the rescue operation for three continuous days.