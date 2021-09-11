Missing French national found murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (IANS) A French national, who was missing for two days, was found murdered near Himayat Sagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday.

The body of Marie Christene De Rochemonteix (68) was recovered from the bushes near the reservoir, a police officer said.

The body has been shifted to the government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police suspect that she was strangled to death and the body was later dumped near the Himayat Sagar.