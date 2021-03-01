Missing girl's body found in Aligarh field

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), March 1 (IANS) The body of a 16-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, was found in a field in Aligarh district, police said on Monday.

The body was found on Sunday evening.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muniraj said, "The victim had gone out to get grass for fodder. Her family and villagers began looking for her when she did not return home till late in the evening. Later they found her body in a field and informed the police."