Missing Kerala fishing boat located off Mangaluru, all crew safe

Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (IANS) A fishing boat, with 15 aboard, which had sailed from Beypore in Kerala's Kozhikode from May 5 and was declared missing as there was no contact with it for the past couple of days, has been located off the Mangaluru coast, it was announced on Sunday.

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, the MLA-elect from Beypore, told media persons that he got information from the Kerala coastal police that the boat, "Ajmer Shah" is anchored off the Mangaluru coast and all the 15 fishermen on the boat are safe.