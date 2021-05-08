'Missing' TRS leader arrested in Andhra

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader was picked up by Ramagundam town police in Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh. He was being brought to Ramagundam.

Hyderabad, May 8 (IANS) Telangana police on Saturday arrested Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhu, whose name had figured in the murder of a lawyer couple and was 'missing' for nearly a week.

The development also assumes significance as he is said to be a follower of Eatala Rajender who was dropped from state cabinet by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao early this week over allegations of encroaching farmers' land.

With the government ordering probe into land dealings by the former minister, Madhu who reportedly had business relations with Rajender went missing.

There were also reports that he was in Hyderabad and tried to meet the chief minister.

It was immediately not clear if he was arrested for questioning in the murder case or in connection with probe against Rajender.

Madhu's name had cropped up during the investigations into the murder of Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani.

The high court advocate couple was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on February 17 this year.

Before succumbing to his injuries, Vaman Rao had taken the name of Kunta Srinivas, a local TRS leader. Police had arrested Srinivas and Madhu's nephew Bittu Seenu

The family of the deceased couple alleged that Madhu was behind the murder as they were fighting controversial cases, including a disproportionate assets case against Madhu.

Madhu's name had surfaced during the investigations after an audio clip came to light in which Srinivas was heard speaking to person who sounded like a contract killer, by taking the name of Madhu several times.

However, the Zilla Parishad chairman was not arrested. Vaman Rao's father had recently lodged a fresh complaint with the police, seeking a probe into Madhu's role in the twin murders.

--IANS

ms/in