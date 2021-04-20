Missing UP girl found dead in haystack, family suspect

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), April 20 (IANS) A 17-year-old girl, who went missing from her house, has been found dead in a haystack with injury marks on the neck.

The body, which was found outside her house in the Ujhani area in Badaun district on Monday, has been sent for post mortem.

Ujhani Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar told reporters "The girl's body was found under mysterious circumstances. Her family is yet to file a complaint. They have remained silent so far. We have sent the body for autopsy and are waiting for the report."