Missing woman's body found in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman, who was missing since December 11, was found dead along the river in Varanasi.

Police on Saturday said the missing body was found in a river which falls under Chaubepur Police station limits.



"Rape has not been ascertained in post-mortem reports. The report says the death might be due to drowning and there was also a cervical injury. We are going to demand more details of the reason for the injuries," said Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh.

"The reason for death is not yet clear. We will look into the CCTV footage and will further carry out a detailed investigation," he added. (ANI)

