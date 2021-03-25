Mission Karmayogi: A step towards making civil servants more creative

The 'Mission Karmayogi' programme is being delivered through setting up of a digital platform called iGOTKarmayogi. Training of Civil Servants at various academies is being restructured to include optimum use of the digital learning platform of iGOT.

The scheme aims to prepare Indian civil servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive, imaginative, innovative, proactive, professional, progressive, energetic, enabling, transparent and technology-enabled.

Empowered with specific role-competencies, a civil servant will be able to ensure efficient service delivery of the highest quality standards through the ongoing scheme.

The platform acts as a launchpad for the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), which aims to enable a comprehensive reform of the capacity building apparatus at the individual, institutional and process levels.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), known as 'Mission Karmayogi', focuses on six pillars with the objective of enhancing governance through civil service capacity building.

The six policy frameworks of 'Mission Karmayogi' focus on Institutional Framework, Competency Framework, Digital Learning Framework (Integrated Government Online Training Karmayogi Platform (iGOT-Karmayogi), electronic Human Resource Management System (e-HRMS), and Monitoring and Evaluation Framework.

Expressing his views on the exercise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said it will "radically" improve the government's human resource management practices.

Modi has also asserted that 'Mission Karmayogi' would use state-of-the-art infrastructure to augment the capacity of civil servants.

Approved on September 2 last year, the programme was approved by the government to provide institutional framework for civil service capacity building online with Prime Minister's Public Human Resource Council (PMHRC); Cabinet Secretariat Coordination Unit; Capacity Building Commission; Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV); and Programme Management Unit (PMU) to provide program management and support services.

The technical digital learning platform of Mission Karmayogi has become functional in pre-production (experimental) stage on which various types of learning courses are being uploaded by the Central and other training institutions.

Ministries and Departments implementing important National flagships programs and projects have been requested to develop 'e-content' in respect of their programmes and projects that include providing strategic direction to civil service reforms and capacity building; preparation of annual capacity building plans; strengthening functional supervision over training institutions; and provide a digital learning platform providing best in class learning content.

It also stresses on the need to focus on improved availability of trained workforce for effective citizen centric delivery, enabling data-driven decisions for training personnel management and increased transparency and accountability in governance.

Besides the NPCSCB, the government is currently implementing schemes like training for all, with an objective of capacity building of all government officials at the national and state level, and Domestic Funding of Foreign Training (DFFT) scheme which provides short term and long-term training courses abroad through training courses at the best international institutions.

Funding and supporting Foundational and mid-Career training of civil servants through Central Training Institutions are also the initiative of the government for civil service employees.

The scheme is being run under the special observation of Ministry of Public Grievances and Pensions.

(Rajnish Singh can be contacted at rajnish.s@ians.in)

--IANS

rak/ash