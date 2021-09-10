Mission Shakti will now focus on men's awareness

The Uttar Pradesh Women's Welfare Department, under the Mission Shakti campaign, is organising awareness programmes to sensitize men about the rights of women.

Lucknow, Sep 10 (IANS) The flagship campaign of the Yogi Adityanath government 'Mission Shakti', is now moving beyond women. It is now aiming at sensitizing men and making them aware of the rights of women.

Within a month, 10 lakh people of the state have been made aware across the state through various modes of communications like seminars and workshops.

According to the government spokesman, work is being done to make men aware of their legal rights and to educate them about the benefits of women welfare schemes of the state government.

Programs are also being organized by the department in the gram sabhas of different blocks by forming different teams.

A special awareness programs will be organized by the department in the state till September 21, under which the awareness drive will be conducted about various laws and provisions related to violence against women and children.

The awareness campaigns will be conducted at the level of village level against harassment of women and children, domestic violence, drug abuse, trafficking, child marriage, discrimination, child labour and other exploitation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the third phase of Mission Shakti on August 21.

Under the third phase of Mission Shakti in 75 districts of the state, more than one million people were made aware by the department which included over 4.80 lakh men and more than 5.94 lakh women.

A 'Swavlamban Camp was also organised to impart information about other schemes including Destitute Women Pension Scheme, Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana. The applications of schemes were also being accepted under one roof to enable women folks to get benefits of the self-employment opportunities.

