Mistake committed by then govt corrected today: Fadnavis on scrapping of Article 370

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hailed the Union Government's move to repeal Article 370, saying a mistake committed by the earlier government has been corrected today.

"This day will be seen as a historic day in our life. A mistake committed regarding Kashmir by the then government has been corrected by today's government. Modi Ji and Amit Shah, they have truly made Kashmir an integral part of India," he told ANI.



Earlier in the day, shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution in Rajya Sabha to scrap Article 370, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

