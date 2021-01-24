Mistakes to avoid while redoing your living room

As far as the makeover of your living room is concerned, creating a focal point is of prime importance like a lavish centre table, or a nice flower vase, or glitzy chandelier and the likes.

Never leave floors and corners of your living room empty because these are the two areas that primarily engage eyeballs of your guests as they enter the house.

Not giving enough attention to the theme?

Living room makeover is incomplete without a particular theme. Most of the designers focus on creating a particular theme for your living room so that it reflects your thoughts, mood and your love for a particular segment. Retro, musical, patriotic, Bollywood are some of the very popular themes you can try.

Ignoring the contrast?

Contrast is one of the most important aspects of a living room makeover. No matter what colour combination you go for but contrast should never take a backseat.

Filling to the brim?

Are you one of those people who like their living room spaces as a showroom for whatever you have in your house? Never do this! Always keep at least some space empty in your living room so that the space appears bigger than its actual size. Keeping some areas as they are without stuffing up every inch of the living room to the brim is highly advisable.

Welcoming only bright lights?

Some people always prefer bright lights in their living room so that everything appears glitzy and shiny. Using bright lights in a makeover of the living room will make space appear too uniform and will lack contrast. Try using a mix of bright and dim lights to give your living room a cool look.



(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS

pg/sj/