MIT-WPU to offer Blockchain-anchored digital degrees

MIT-WPU has signed a partnership agreement with CertOnce to implement its platform to offer Blockchain-anchored digital degrees and diplomas to over 2,568 students across programs from this year.

Pune, March 7 (IANS) The MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) announced that it has become the first in India to offer Blockchain-anchored digital degrees and diplomas to its students.

"Our university is always striving towards digital transformation and we are dedicated to finding new avenues to lead in this digital transformation journey and create new, inspiring ways of empowering our students," Rahul V. Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU, said in a statement.

"As our students continue to pass out with flying colours and secure jobs at the world's leading organisations in India and internationally, we wanted to empower them with a Credential that would put them at par with the best in the world - a document that embodies trust and global academic competence," Karad added.

Beyond Diploma Certificates, MIT-WPU will also use the system to issue student transcripts, publish academic research papers, project reports, among many others.

MIT-WPU has been setting global standards, whether it is by building global industry relationships or driving digital transformations.

