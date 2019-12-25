Mixed reactions on Twitter over reduced security for Tendulkar

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Twitter fans of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday offered mixed reactions to reduction in his security cover, with quite a few questioning the decision and venting their anger on the social media platform.

#SachinTendulkar trended on Twitter, with several fans demanding restoration of his earlier security level.

Bharat Ratna awardee Tendulkar had till now enjoyed X category security, under which a policeman guarded the 46-year-old cricketer at all times.

One fan tweeted that while Tendulkar had been stripped of security cover, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackrey's had been upgraded to Z category. "What is the Maharashtra government up to? Open brazenness for personal gains & benefits...," he wrote. One fan posted: "The God does not need security." Another wrote: "Nothing wrong... he is not a cricketer in this generation...." One post read: "Why should Tendulkar be guarded by government forces?" Another fan tweeted: "Dear #SachinTendulkar fans, hope you voted for the BJP (in the Maharashtra elections)." One fan posted: "Sachin Tendulkar is >>>>>>>than the Thackeray family... why their security has been increased and the God of Cricket's decreased. He is greater than all your family put together." One user said: "I am a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar. The security cover should be according to security threat. The master blaster will always remain special to cricket lovers in India." tsb/rt