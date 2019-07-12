Mizoram: Dozens of homes evacuated amidst flood like situation in Tibung

Tlabung town (Mizoram) [India], July 12 (ANI): At least 40 homes were evacuated amidst flood like situation in Tlabung town of Mizoram.

The region is receiving heavy rainfall from the past couple of days with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 24 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius.



Due to incessant rainfall, schools in the vicinity have been shut for next days. Commuters have been asked to stay cautious while traveling to their workplace as some of the roads were damaged due to heavy downpour.

According to AccuWeather, a private weather forecasting agency, tomorrow the sky will be cloudy and the town will witness thunderstorms. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be 24 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius with visibility of around 6 kms.

Apart from Mizoram, other states which are receiving heavy rainfall are Manipur, Tripura and Gangetic West Bengal. (ANI)

