Mizoram records 329 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], May 30 (ANI): Mizoram reported as many as 329 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Sunday. The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 11,988.



The state also recorded one COVID-related death in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the state to 36.

There are 3,089 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The recovery tally of the state has increased to 8,863.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,73,790 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, at least 3,617 people have died due to coronavirus disease, according to the ministry's data updated this morning. A total of 322,512 people have succumbed to the virus in the country, the Union health ministry said. (ANI)

