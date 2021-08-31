Mizoram reports 1157 new COVID-19 cases

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 31 (ANI): Mizoram reported 1157 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Tuesday.



The state's positivity rate stands at 8.87 per cent.

According to the state bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 59,119 including 49,798 recoveries and 214 deaths. There are 9107 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

68 new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 852 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 233 samples were reported through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and four positive were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).

The bulletin said that those who died of the disease include 166 in Aizawal, 20 in Kolsaib, 14 in Lawngtlia, three each in Serchhip and Mamit, two in Saitual and one each in Champhia and Siaha.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till Monday the country has 3,76,324 active cases with 3,19,23,405 people have been recovered and 4,38,210 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

