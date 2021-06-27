Mizoram reports 233 new COVID-19 cases, active count at 4,370

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 27 (ANI): Mizoram reported 233 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 19,324, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Sunday.



The total number of infections include 14,863 discharges and 4,370 active cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 91, while the positivity rate is at 6.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, India reported 50,040 new cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases decline to 5,86,403, while the country's rate recovery rate has mounted to 96.75 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

Moreover, 32.17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

