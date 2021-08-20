Mizoram reports 522 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6.79 pc

Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 20 (ANI): Mizoram reported 522 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 6.79 per cent, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram on Friday.



Of the total 50,959 COVID-19 cases, 7,624 are active, while 43,145 people have recovered from the infection and 190 have died due to COVID-19.

According to state data, Aizwal has 4,918 active cases followed by Kolasib with 851 cases and Lawngtlai has 513 active cases.

29 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed at RT-PCR laboratory in Zoram Medical College (ZMC), 471 through Rapid Antigen Test from various districts, 21 through TrueNat tests and one case was reported through Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA). (ANI)

