Mizoram reports 905 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 27 (ANI): Mizoram reported 905 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram informed on Thursday.



The state's positivity rate stands at 9.08 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 55,756 including 48,080 recoveries and 206 deaths. There are 7,470 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

71 new cases were confirmed through the TrueNat test, 715 cases reported by Rapid Antigen Test and 119 samples were tested at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR lab.

Meanwhile, India recorded as many as 46,164 fresh COVID-19 cases and 607 fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The total cases in the country jumped to 3,25,58,530 including 3,33,725 active cases on Thursday. Active cases accounted for 1.03 per cent of total cases yesterday.

While the daily positivity rate in the country stood at 2.58 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for the last 31 days, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.02 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for the last 62 days.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, 51,31,29,378 total tests of COVID-19 were conducted to date in the country including 17,87,283 samples tested on Wednesday. (ANI)

