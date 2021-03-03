Mizoram reports only one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hrs

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 3 (ANI): Mizoram reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,427, the state health department informed on Wednesday.



The state now has 20 active cases, while 4,397 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the state stands at 10.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting vaccinated.

As of 9:30 am on Tuesday there have been 39 lakh registrations for COVID-19 on Co-Win 2.0 portal, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had earlier informed.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358 on Tuesday as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

