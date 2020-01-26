Mizoram's growth rate one of the best in India: Guv

Aizawl, Jan 26 (IANS) Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday said that the state's economic growth rate of 14.82 per cent last year was one of the best among states in the country and it is likely to be similar this year as well.

"Mizoram has been witnessing remarkable economic growth in recent years. Last year the state's economic growth rate was 14.82 per cent which is one of the best among the states in the country and it is likely to be similar this year as well," the Governor said after unfurling the national flag on Republic Day at the Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl.

He said during the period of 2012-18, Mizoram had highest average growth rate of 12.75 per cent in the country and never witnessed such consistent high growth rates in the past. "If this momentum of growth rate is maintained for the next 10 years, then it would be possible to eradicate poverty, ensure all round development, be self-sufficient and bring equity in all aspects of societal life. This growth rate was achieved due to the state government's flagship programme -- Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP)."

SEDP aims at accelerating progress in these key sectors and transforming Mizoram into a welfare state.

He said that the Mizoram government in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has implemented a project called 'Capacity Enhancement for Sustainable Agriculture and Irrigation Development in Mizoram'.

"It was a matter of happiness that the four-partite agreement was recently signed between the Centre, state governments of Mizoram and Tripura, and the tribal representatives to peacefully end the 22-year-long Reang tribals' ethnic imbroglio," the Governor said.

Pillai said that Aizawl city was selected as one of the 'Smart Cities' under the nationwide Smart Cities Mission. The Smart City Project is being implemented by following the area-based strategy (retrofitting) and pan-city strategy.

He said that the Mizoram government has successfully conducted the first phase of the National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement (NISTHA) to improve learning outcomes at the elementary level in schools by building competencies among all the teachers and school principals at elementary stage.

He said that HIV/AIDS has become a major problem in Mizoram and its need to tackle this problem on a war-footing. "We need to create mass awareness and movement to ensure that this dreaded disease is rapidly checked and its growth arrested. I appreciate the efforts of the church, NGOs and voluntary organisations in tackling this menace, and I believe, if we join hands we can win this battle."

Highlighting the development of tourism in Mizoram, the Governor said that tourism is a promising area for enhancement of the service industry and for employment generation.

"In 2019, 1,42,353 tourists had visited Mizoram and that was 63 per cent higher than the previous year. Mizoram has huge potential for development of tourism industry, especially eco-tourism and rural tourism," Pillai said.

