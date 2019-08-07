  1. Sify.com
MK Stalin, Kanimozhi lead procession to Karunanidhi's memorial on his death anniversary

DMK President MK Stalin along with DMK MP Kanimozhi and other party leaders participated in M Karunanidhi's memorial procession on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 7 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin along with DMK MP Kanimozhi and other leaders of the party, participated in the procession to the memorial of the party patriarch late M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina beach, on his first death anniversary today.


Former Defence Minister AK Antony also participated in the procession.
Party cadres carried a colossal garland picture of the late leader during the procession.
Stalin who contested his first major elections after his father, M Karunanidhi's death last year vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.
Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness. (ANI)

