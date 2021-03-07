MK Stalin announces DMK's vision for Tamil Nadu in 10 years

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday announced the key points of his party's vision if it comes to power in the state.



Addressing party workers and supporters at a rally in Trichy, Stalin said his party's seven resolutions for the state's governance will make Tamil Nadu a leading state over the next 10 years.

"Every ration cardholder housewife will get Rs 1,000 per month if DMK comes into power in Tamil Nadu. We will work on water management and provide drinking water for all. Wastage of water into the sea will be reduced to 15 per cent from the present 50 per cent," he said.

He added that his government, if it comes to power, will focus on the growth of agriculture and no individual in the state will go without food.

"The target is to have double-digit economic growth over the next 10 years to double the per capita income to four lakh per annum. In each year 10 lakh job opportunities will be created. In 10 years we will uplift 1 crore people from the low-level poverty line and make Tamil Nadu the first state without poverty," DMK chief said.

He said his government will also focus on education and welfare, urban development, rural infrastructure development, and social justice.

"I called a public meeting but it looks like five rallies jointly organised in one spot," he said addressing the massive rally.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

While the ruling AIADMK is contesting the polls in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, DMK has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray. (ANI)