MK Stalin pays floral tribute to DMK founder CN Annadurai on birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with state ministers and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers paid floral tribute to the party founder and former state Chief Minister CN Annadurai on his 113th birth anniversary.



Annadurai, who had breathed his last in 1969, had served as the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, with the assembly session out of the way, the DMK and its allies are gearing up to face the rural local body polls, scheduled for October 6 and October 9, in nine districts including seven in northern Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

