MK Stalin presents bill in Legislative Assembly seeking exemption from NEET, AIADMK likely to extend support

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday tabled a bill seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) in the Legislative Assembly.



"Today, I have presented the resolution against NEET. You (AIADMK) also brought this resolution. I urge opposition parties to extend their support to this resolution," said Tamil Nadu CM in the Legislative Assembly.

NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses.This year, the exam was held on September 12 across the country.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said they will support the NEET resolution.

"Students didn't prepare well for the exam as DMK-govt said that NEET will be scrapped. We have decided to walk out in protest. We will support NEET resolution," said Palaniswami.

He further alleged that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is responsible for the death of a 19-year-old medical aspirant.

"Students and their parents were totally confused over the conduction of NEET exam here. There is no clear stand taken by the DMK government on NEET. Yesterday, a student, Danush committed suicide. DMK is responsible for it," added former CM.

A 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam.

Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre for being "blind to student's distress" after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition seeking appropriate directions and orders to the authorities concerned for rescheduling or deferring the NEET UG- 21.

The NEET 2021 examination was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)