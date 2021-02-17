MLC K Kavitha awards winners of Volleyball Championship on KCR's birthday

Speaking to ANI, MLC K Kavitha, Telangana Rashtra Samithi said: "We wanted the celebrations of KCR's birthday in a way that people can connect to it. That is why we have organised state-level Volleyball Championship."The MLC also said that this championship has been going on for the last 15 days and over about 889 teams have participated here and it was concluded yesterday at midnight and all the winners and runner-ups have been awarded."Connecting KCR's birthday with Volleyball is not only very vibrant but also will boost up the spirits of sportspersons across the state," Kavitha who is also the daughter of Chandrashekar Rao said.She also wished him for his birthday. "I wish CM KCR a very happy birthday and may many blessings be showered on him," she said. (ANI)