MLC nominees' list not available with Maha Governor: RTI reply

On April 22, RTI activist Anil Galgali had sought details of the list - cleared by the Maharashtra cabinet in November 2020 in a query to the Raj Bhavan.

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) In a surprise development, the Maharashtra Governor's secretariat has stated that the list of Governor's nominees to the State Legislative Council is not available with, as per a reply to a RTI query released here on Saturday.

"The Governor's Secretariat has given the shocking information that the list recommended by the state cabinet for appointment as nominated members of the State Legislative Council is not available with them," Galgali said.

He had filed an application seeking the status of the proposal submitted by the Chief Minister's Office to Raj Bhavan but the Under Secretary at Raj Bhavan Jayaram Chaudhary informed two days ago that it (the list) was not available with them.

"I have now filed a first appeal against this misleading information. The Chief Minister and other Ministers say the list has been sent to Raj Bhavan. The CMO has refused to provide the list as no final decision has been taken on it by the Governor which is giving a different answer," Galgali pointed out.

The development came a day after the Bombay High Court sought an explanation on why Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has still not taken any decision on the issue, hanging now since more than six months.

A division bench comprising Justice S. J. Kathawalla and Justice S. P. Tavade asked the state to reply by when the Governor would consider the nominations made on Nov. 6, 2020, and dispose off the matter.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress have repeatedly in the past appealed to the Governor to clear the nominated members list.

Galgali said that either the Raj Bhavan or the CMO should make the information public, and if the Governor has the list, he should take an appropriate decision in the matter.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday defended the Governor saying he would take decisions as per the law.

